New Russian attacks on Ukraine kill several, Russian oil refinery hit

Several people were killed and others injured in renewed Russian attacks in various Ukranian regions overnight, local authorities said on Wednesday morning, as Russian authorities reported an oil refinery was on fire after Ukrainian drone attacks.



Ten people were pulled from the rubble after a residential building in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy was severely damaged by a Russian drone attack, the regional administration said on Telegram.



Eight of them suffered injuries to different degrees, according to preliminary information. "Unfortunately one person has been killed," it said.



Thirty apartments in the five-storey building were damaged in the attack, it said, with half of them completely damaged.



It comes after five underage children were injured in a bomb attack in the Velyka Pysarivka district, the Sumy regional administration had previously announced.



In the small town of Myrnohrad in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the eastern Donetsk region, two people were killed and five injured in overnight shelling, the governor of the region, Vadym Filashkin, wrote on Telegram.



A 13-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble of the residential building unharmed. According to the governor, the attack was carried out by guided aerial bombs.



Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago and its forces regularly target civilian objects behind the front line.



Ukraine has also repeatedly attacked targets in Russia, though the number of victims and the extent of the damages are a far cry from the havoc wreaked by Moscow in over two years of war.



The governor of the Russian region of Ryazan, south-east of Moscow, said on Wednesday morning that a fire had broken out in an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack.



According to initial information, several people were injured, Pavel Malkov said.



Russian media said the refinery was hit by three drones.



Other Russian regions also reported Ukrainian overnight attacks, with more than 30 Ukrainian drones intercepted over the western Russian region of Voronezh, according to the governor.



An air alert was also issued in the Kursk, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions as well as in the Leningrad region around the metropolis of St Petersburg.



According to official information, around 45,000 people in the often-affected Belgorod region have been cut off from the power supply following artillery fire in one district.



