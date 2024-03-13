EU reiterates its call for sustainable political solution for Syria

The EU on Wednesday reiterated its demand for a sustainable and comprehensive political solution for Syria on the 13th anniversary of the beginning of the conflict.

"This unsolved conflict should not be forgotten. It remains a crisis that has terrible consequences for the Syrian people and a destabilising impact on the region," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

He noted that a sustainable and comprehensive political solution for Syria in line with UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254 was the "only viable way forward."

"We insist on the necessity for Damascus to deliver on its obligations under UNSCR 2254 and we call for an urgent resumption of the Constitutional Committee, which has not met since 2022," added Borrell.

Citing that the conflict has claimed more than 400,000 lives and deprived millions of their homes, with 6.6 million registered refugees abroad, he noted that "accountability must be ensured for human rights abuses."

The Syrian civil war began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of victims have since been killed and millions displaced, according to UN estimates.