Israeli army received coordinates of UNRWA’s aid distribution facility before targeting it: UN agency head

The Israeli army received the coordinates for the humanitarian aid distribution facility belonging to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Rafah, one day before targeting it, the head of the agency, Philippe Lazzarini, said Wednesday.

"Every day, we share the coordinates of all our facilities across the Gaza Strip with parties to the conflict. The Israeli Army received the coordinates including of this facility yesterday," Lazzarini wrote on X.

"Today's attack on one of the very few remaining UNRWA distribution centers in the Gaza Strip comes as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine," he said. "The UN, its personnel, premises and assets must be protected at all times. Since this war began, attacks against UN facilities, convoys and personnel have become commonplace in blatant disregard to international humanitarian law."

The statement noted that "at least one UNRWA staff member was killed and another 22 were injured when Israeli Forces hit a food distribution center in the eastern part of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip."

Lazzarini urged "an independent inquiry into these violations and the need for accountability."

At least five people were killed and several injured in an Israeli strike on the humanitarian aid distribution center, said witnesses.

Medical sources said some of the injured were in serious condition.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group, Hamas, in which less than 1,200 people were killed.

At least 31,272 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 73,024 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza as a result of the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.