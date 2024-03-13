NAVALNYS WIDOW SAYS PUTIN IS A GANGSTER, NOT A PRESIDENT

News World Navalny's widow says Putin is a 'gangster,' not a president

The widow of prominent Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya has labeled President Vladimir Putin as a "gangster," asserting that his anticipated re-election in the upcoming nationwide vote starting on Friday should not receive international recognition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (EPA File Photo)

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, said President Vladimir Putin is a "gangster" and that his inevitable re-election in a nationwide vote that begins on Friday should not be internationally recognized.



"To defeat Putin, or at least seriously punish him, one must realize who he is," Navalnaya wrote in an editorial published on Wednesday in the Washington Post.



"Unfortunately, too many people in the West still see him as a legitimate political leader, argue about his ideology and look for political logic in his actions. This is a big mistake that breeds new mistakes and helps Putin to deceive his opponents again and again."



She said governments must fundamentally change their view of Putin, who is certain to sweep to another six-year term.



"Putin is not a politician, he's a gangster," she wrote, going on to compare him to a corrupt, status-obsessed leader of a mafia group.



"Why do fairly elected world leaders put themselves on the same level as a criminal who has for decades falsified elections, killed, imprisoned or forced out of the country all his critics, and now has unleashed a bloody war in Europe by attacking Ukraine?"



She argued that the visit by thousands of people to her husband's grave in Moscow, despite Russia's crackdown on the opposition, had shown how widespread anti-Kremlin sentiment is.



Putin, who has helmed Russia for a quarter of a century, is facing no serious contenders in the presidential election that runs from Friday to Sunday.



World leaders and Russian opposition activists blame Putin for Navalny's death last month in an Arctic prison.



















