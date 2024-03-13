Russia claims hitting US Patriot air defense system in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Wednesday that it struck a US Patriot air defense system and downed two military helicopters in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

The ministry said in a statement that in addition to the Patriot system and two Mi-8 military helicopters, a repair workshop was also destroyed in the same area.

"The aviation, drones, rocket and artillery forces of the Russian Federation destroyed two military helicopters of Ukraine's Air Force ... and a workshop for the repair of weapons and military equipment in the area of Balakliia, Kharkiv region. The Patriot air defense system was also hit in the Kharkiv region," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the biggest oil refinery in southern Russia was put out of service by a Ukrainian drone attack, the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, said on Telegram.

The official said the drones fell on the territory of the Novoshakhtinks refinery.

Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.



