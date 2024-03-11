Zelensky claims Russian advance in Ukraine 'halted'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russian advances had been "halted" in Ukraine and the situation was now "much better" for his troops than in recent months.

"The Russian advance has been halted," Zelensky told French broadcaster BFM TV.

"Our command, our military has stopped the Russian advance in eastern Ukraine," he said.

Kyiv has faced mounting pressure on the front line in recent months, losing ground to Moscow amid hold-ups to Western aid from its biggest ally Washington.

Zelensky said Monday: "I can give you this fresh piece of information: The situation is now much better than during these past three months."

The Ukrainian leader also said that Ukraine was in the process of building "over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles)" of fortifications.

"When we talk about fortifications, we're talking about an ongoing process," he said. "We're not talking about a few kilometres, or hundreds of kilometres, but more than 1,000 kilometres of construction," he said.

"It's a very complex task. They must be solid and resistant to changes in the climate (...) but also resistant to whatever military hardware is used against these defensive lines," he said.

In reference to a comment by French President Emmanuel Macron, who last month said that sending French troops to Ukraine was not ruled out, Zelensky said: "As long as Ukraine holds, the French army can stay on French territory".









