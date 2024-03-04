UNRWA chief warns of serious implications for global peace, security

The head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) warned on Monday that "without additional funding we will be in uncharted territory with serious implications for global peace and security."

"We are functioning hand to mouth," Philippe Lazzarini told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

The United States - the largest donor to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East - and other countries paused funding after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack.





