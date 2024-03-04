US says situation in Gaza 'intolerable' as it presses Israel to increase deliveries to north

The US on Monday called humanitarian situation in Gaza is "intolerable" and said that it will press Israel for increased deliveries to the northern Gaza.

"We remain extremely concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Recalling last week's attack on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid, Miller said the "incident" made "painfully clear" that people are desperate for food, for water, for medicine.

"Parents are facing impossible choices about how to feed their children. Many don't know where the next meal will come from, or if it will come at all," he said.

"The situation is simply intolerable. And that's why the United States is focused on increasing and sustaining aid in Gaza through as many channels as possible," he added.

US Department of Defense, with the Jordanian Royal Air Force, airdropped 38,000 ready-to-eat meals in Gaza, with some criticizing it the US for its inability to make Israel allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Former US ambassador Robert Ford called it as Israel's "worst humiliation of USA" he has ever seen.

Asked about criticisms, Miller said that the US wants to see aid come in through additional crossings.

"But it's a good thing, not a bad thing to see thousands of meals distributed by air and so we will continue to deliver aid for that mechanism but it is very much not a replacement for every other mechanism to get aid into Gaza," he added.

"We will continue to press the Government of Israel facilitate increased deliveries to the north," Miller said.

"We continue to push for a temporary ceasefire through a hostage agreement that would allow a massive surge of aid into Gaza and ease the distribution problems that are currently hindering humanitarian efforts," he added.













