Thousands gather in Cuba in support of Palestine

Thousands of Cubans gathered in Havana on Sunday to show their support for Palestinians.

They expressed an intense interest in an event for Palestine organized by the Young Communist League (UJC) at the Plaza of the Revolution in the capital.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel along with all members of the Cabinet attended the demonstration.

Participants chanted slogans and also expressed their outrage over Israel's attacks in Gaza.

Groups carrying banners with slogans such as "Israel, the Genocider," "Withdraw from Gaza," and "Free Palestine" declared their solidarity with Palestine.

Canel, sharing photos of the crowd on X, said: "Palestine is suffering deeply, and it is infuriating to see those who mercilessly bomb their own people go unpunished. Cuba will never remain indifferent to these crimes, and Cubans are marching for a better world. This much brutality, this much harassment, and this much impunity are enough."

Emphasizing that Gaza is the world's largest open-air prison, he said "Israel is bombing Gaza ruthlessly and continuously, and we demand an end to the hypocrisy from the United States."

Footage on social media also showed Cubans carrying Palestinian flags filling the entire area.










