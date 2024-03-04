Malaysian Premier Anwar discusses Gaza, Islamophobia in Australia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Monday discussed the situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, and Islamophobia among other global issues during a trip to Australia.

Anwar also inaugurated Al-Taqwa Sports Complex at Al-Taqwa College in Melbourne where he later engaged with students to discuss various issues.

The Malaysian prime minister is in Melbourne to attend a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Australia summit as the two sides mark 50 years of official relations.

Anwar told the participants that multiracial and religious communities "need to always respect and tolerate each other to live as a community," according to a post on his X account.

"Give credit to your idealism against oppression, corruption, and abuse. You want greater justice and compassion and to stop inequality," Anwar said, according to Malaysian state-run Bernama News.

Anwar was accorded an official welcome by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese who said: "Malaysia and Australia are longstanding friends and partners."

"We're working together to grow business links between our countries, and to protect the stability of our region," said Albanese on X.

Albanese will host ASEAN leaders for the special summit in Melbourne.