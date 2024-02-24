India confirms few citizens 'signed up' for Russian army amid war with Ukraine

Russian soldiers line up during an opening ceremony of the memorial to Russian service members killed during Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Yevpatoriya, Crimea February 22, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

India on Friday confirmed that a few Indian nationals have "signed up" for support jobs with the Russian army amid war with Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said they "are aware few nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army."

The Indian embassy in Moscow has "regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge," he added.

New Delhi has confirmed the news after a media report said at least three Indian citizens have been "forced" to take ranks on the Russian side in the conflict with Ukraine.

The three Indian civilians were among many others stranded at Mariupol, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Rostov-on-Don along the Russia-Ukraine border, and "one person is said to have been killed in the ongoing war," reported the Indian daily The Hindu on Wednesday.

Earlier, reports claimed that at least two Indians had joined Ukraine's "International Legion" against Russia.

On Friday, the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman issued a statement urging "all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict."

The Russia-Ukraine war completes two years this week after Moscow launched its "special military operation" against Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022.