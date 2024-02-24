Israel waging war against Palestine instead of U.S. - spokesperson

Israel is waging a war against Palestine instead of the US, Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Saturday.

It came in a speech during the extraordinary meeting of information ministers of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul where he pointed out that the US has obstructed several resolutions in the UN Security Council for a cease-fire and has sent aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean Sea for Israel, meaning the war is run by US and implemented by Israel.

The spokesperson urged Arab and Islamic countries to pressure the US to stop the war on the Palestinian people and not to settle for statements.

"Gaza is an integral part of the state of Palestine. Israel will not win any war against the Palestinians. We have the will, determination, and sanctities. We will not surrender, and we have been struggling against occupation for a hundred years," he said. "Jerusalem and its sanctities are witnessing unprecedented violations by the Israeli occupation, the latest of which was the intention of the Israeli occupation to impose restrictions on the entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming month of Ramadan, which requires an Arab and Islamic stance in support of our people's resilience."

He also urged the world to stand with the Palestine Liberation Organization, representing all segments of the Palestinian people.





