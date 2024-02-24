G7 VOWS TO RAISE COST OF RUSSIAS WAR ON UKRAINE

The G7 group of nations on Saturday vowed to "raise the cost" of Russia's war on Ukraine, in a statement issued on the second anniversary of the conflict.



"We will continue to raise the cost of Russia's war, degrade Russia's sources of revenue and impede its efforts to build its war machine," the group said.

G7 denounces Iranian, Chinese support for Russia in Ukraine

The G7 nations denounced the support of China and Iran for Russia's war in Ukraine in a statement issued Saturday on the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion.

They called on Iran to stop helping Russia's military and expressed concern on the transfer by Chinese businesses of weapons components and military equipment to Moscow.









