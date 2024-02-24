Macron, Biden call for urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza amid Israeli attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks continue.

According to a statement from the Elysee Palace, Macron and Biden discussed Israeli attacks on the telephone.

They expressed the need for urgent humanitarian aid to be delivered in line with the significant needs of the population, emphasizing their determination to prevent a regional conflict.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of reaching an agreement for the release of detainees in the region, noting that it would contribute to ending conflicts in the region and reducing tension.

Macron expressed opposition to Israel's attacks on Rafah and stressed the need for a cease-fire.

The situation in Ukraine and the Ukraine-Russia War were also discussed.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen their support for Ukraine.

Macron briefed Biden on the objectives of the Ukraine Support Conference, which he will host in Paris on Feb. 26, with leaders and ministers from various countries.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied territory since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against Gaza following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed less than 1,200 people.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its deadly onslaught on Gaza, which has left more than 29,600 people dead.

In an interim ruling in January, the Hague-based court ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.