 Contact Us
News Sports Arsenal rout Newcastle United to keep pace with leaders

Arsenal rout Newcastle United to keep pace with leaders

Arsenal's free-scoring Premier League form continued as Newcastle were blown away 4-1 at the Emirates on Saturday to move back within two points of leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's men stumbled to a 1-0 Champions League defeat at Porto in midweek, but were quickly back on the horse domestically to take their tally to 25 goals in six consecutive Premier League wins.

Reuters SPORTS
Published February 25,2024
Subscribe
ARSENAL ROUT NEWCASTLE UNITED TO KEEP PACE WITH LEADERS

Rampant Arsenal remained hot on the heels of the top two in the title battle with an emphatic 4-1 victory over a struggling Newcastle United side in the Premier League on Saturday.

An own goal by Sven Botman and a simple Kai Havertz finish put Arsenal 2-0 up at the break before Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior struck to wrap up the points. Joe Willock came on to score a consolation for Newcastle.

The victory took Mikel Arteta's third-placed side to 58 points after 26 games, two behind leaders Liverpool and a point adrift of Manchester City, who earlier won 1-0 at Bournemouth.

Arsenal have scored 15 goals in their last three Premier League games and the win over Newcastle was the perfect tonic following their late 1-0 loss at Porto in a disappointing Champions League last-16 first-leg display in midweek.