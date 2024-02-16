NATO CHIEF ‘DEEPLY SADDENED,’ EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER RUSSIAN OPPOSITION FIGURE NAVALNYS DEATH

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday expressed concern over Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's death, adding he is "deeply saddened."

"I am deeply saddened and concerned about reports coming from Russia on Alexey Navalny's death. Russia has serious questions to answer," Stoltenberg told reporters during the Munich Security Conference.

He said Navalny was a "strong voice for freedom and democracy," adding that NATO allies have long called for his immediate release.

"I will just continue to call on Russia to make sure that all facts are established, that they answer all the questions that now will be asked," Stoltenberg added.

He also said Russia has evolved into a "more and more authoritarian power," employing "oppression" against opposition for an extended period.

- NATO'S TASK TO ENSURE SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

Stoltenberg said NATO's responsibility is to ensure the ongoing support for Ukraine, as it aligns with its security interests to do so. "Our task is to ensure that we continue to support Ukraine, because this is in our security interests to do so."

"The fact that the US has not made that decision has impacted the situation on the battlefield. At the same time, I continue to expect that US will make a decision to continue to provide support," he added.

Stoltenberg also said it is crucial to acknowledge that, despite the challenging situation on the battlefield, NATO should refrain from "overestimating Russia and underestimating Ukraine."

"Ukraine is coming closer to NATO. We agreed to establish a new center to help and train and build capacity in Ukraine to learn lessons," he added.

Stoltenberg noted that France and Germany signing security assurances with Ukraine are welcomed steps, although these assurances are "not an alternative to NATO membership, but they help Ukraine to move closer to membership."

"We need to continue to support Ukraine and ensure that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance," he said.

Stoltenberg added that it is imperative for countries worldwide to uphold freedom and democracy to support Ukraine, because a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin would "not only be a tragedy for Ukraine" but also pose a significant threat to global peace and security.

It would "make the whole world more dangerous," he said.













