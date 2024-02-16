Zelensky tells Russians a vote for Putin is a vote for a murderer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after signing an agreement, February 16, 2024 at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. (REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russians who vote for President Vladimir Putin at elections next month should realize that they are voting for a murderer.

Russian authorities reported earlier on Friday that jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had died in custody.

"The events tell (us) that Putin is a murderer and this is not rhetoric," Zelenskiy told a news conference in Paris, commenting on Navalny's death. "And this is not a signal. It is absolutely obvious he is a murderer and there are no secrets (here)."























