EU HOLDS PUTIN REGIME RESPONSIBLE FOR KREMLIN CRITIC NAVALNYS DEATH

European countries, the European Union, and NATO have reacted to the death of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny in prison by calling for an investigation into his death.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said on his Twitter account that Navalny "fought for freedom and democratic values, making the greatest sacrifice for his ideals."

Michel emphasized that the EU holds only the Russian regime responsible for Navalny's death.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, commented, "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin fears nothing but opposition from his own people. (Navalny's death) is a brutal reminder of what Putin and his regime are capable of. Let's unite in our fight to protect the freedom and security of those who dare to stand against autocracy."

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated, "We are awaiting further information. Let's be clear; this is solely Putin's responsibility."

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was arrested at a Moscow airport upon his return to the capital from Berlin, where he had received treatment after allegedly being poisoned.

Following a request from the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Navalny was convicted in a Moscow City Court on February 2, 2021. His previous suspended prison sentence of 3.5 years for a corruption case was converted into a regular prison term due to alleged violations of parole conditions.

In August 2023, a Russian court sentenced Navalny, who was already in prison, to 19 years in prison for forming an extremist group.

Navalny had been included on a list of individuals linked to terrorism and extremism in Russia in January of last year.

The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) announced today that imprisoned dissident Navalny has died in prison.





