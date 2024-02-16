Macron: Recognizing state of Palestine not taboo for France

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that recognizing the state of Palestine is not taboo for his country.



During a joint press conference with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Macron emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state in the Middle East, asserting, "Recognition of the Palestinian state is not taboo for France."



Macron underscored that their priority is to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in the region. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Macron denounced the unacceptably high loss of life caused by Israeli attacks on Gaza.



Expressing concern that an Israeli assault on Rafah could lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and be a turning point in the conflict, Macron highlighted the potential violation of international law by forcibly displacing Gazans, echoing concerns similar to those of Egypt and Jordan regarding the risk of displacement of regional populations.



Macron stressed their commitment to assisting Gazans, noting the insufficient capacity of humanitarian aid transit points in response to the urgent needs on the ground.



Macron called for the opening of the Ashdod Port for the delivery of humanitarian aid, stating, "Today, civilians in Gaza are dying from hunger and disease."











