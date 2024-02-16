 Contact Us

Türkiye rises to 8th place among the world's most powerful militaries

Türkiye has made tremendous strides in solidifying its position as one of the most powerful militaries in the world. As a result of defense industry advancements, the continuous growth and development of military personnel, and effective integration of modern technologies, Türkiye has risen to 8th place on the global power list. In contrast, Europe is facing a potential military crisis despite these achievements by Türkiye.

Turkey
Published 16.02.2024 23:16
Türkiye has risen to 8th place among the world's most powerful militaries, while Europe is on the verge of a serious military crisis despite Türkiye's increasing success graph.
