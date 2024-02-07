Pakistani President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on election win in Azerbaijan

Pakistani President Arif Alvi extended congratulations Wednesday to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, for his election victory.

Calling Aliyev's presidential election win "decisive," Alvi said: "Your leadership continues to inspire progress and stability."

"Pakistan looks forward to strengthening our enduring friendship and cooperation. Best wishes for your continued success!" Alvi wrote in a statement that was posted on X by the Pakistani presidential house.

Azerbaijan held presidential elections Wednesday in which Aliyev received more than 92.1% of the vote, according to the Central Election Commission.

Aliyev's closest competitor, independent candidate Zahid Oruj, received 2.2%.

About 6.5 million people were eligible to vote, including citizens based abroad.

The last presidential election, which is held every seven years, was April 11, 2018.

A decree signed by Aliyev late last year moved the vote forward from an initial date in October 2025.