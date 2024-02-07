President Erdoğan congratulates Aliyev on election victory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan over the phone on Wednesday. During the conversation, President Erdoğan congratulated Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election.



Erdoğan expressed his wish that Aliyev's re-election as president would be auspicious for Azerbaijan.



Aliyev has received over 93% of the vote in early presidential election held on Wednesday, according to exit polls. His closest competitor, independent candidate Zahid Oruj, received a mere 1.8%.



About 6.5 million people were eligible to vote, including citizens based abroad.



The last presidential election, which is held every seven years in Azerbaijan, took place on April 11, 2018. A decree signed by Aliyev late last year moved the vote forward from its date of October 2025.



























