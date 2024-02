U.S. puts sanctions on Ecuador's Los Choneros gang and its leader

The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. (REUTERS File Photo)

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Ecuador's Los Choneros gang and its leader, Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, according to the website of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Macias has been on the run since disappearing from an Ecuadorean prison last month, where he was serving a 34-year sentence for crimes including drug trafficking and murder.