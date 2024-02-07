Demonstrators in France protest company supplying arms to Israel

A demonstration was held Wednesday in front of the headquarters of a French aerospace and defense company that supplies arms and military technology to Israel.

Pro-Palestine supporters gathered in front of Dassault Aviation in Suresnes, 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Paris.

Activists, carrying Palestinian flags and a banner that read: "Stop arming Israel," argued that "all French companies that sell arms to the Tel Aviv administration are complicit in Israel's genocide in Gaza."

Protesters chanted slogans including, "Long live Palestine" and "This is not a war, this is genocide" and used a smoke bomb.

Demonstrators said Dassault Aviation has been selling arms to Israel for many years and demanded the company immediately break ties with the Tel Aviv administration and stop the arms sales.





















