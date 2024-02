Top Biden advisor confident 'we still can and will deliver' Ukraine aid

The United States "can and will" deliver further military aid to Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday as he visited NATO headquarters.

"There is no alternative to the United States stepping up to the plate and providing a level of resources that allow Ukraine to have the artillery, the air defence systems and the other capabilities they need," Sullivan told a news conference alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.