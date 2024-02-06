Pro-Palestine protestors at Israeli event in Prague threatened with rape in broad daylight

Pro-Palestinian protestors faced intense hostility and harassment on Monday including rape threats from people attending an event held in collaboration with the Israeli Embassy in the Czech capital Prague.

The threat was recorded on camera by an Anadolu correspondent on site.

A handful of protestors spilled red paint symbolically representing the blood of tens of thousands of Palestinian children at the entrance to the Czech-Israeli forum hosted by the Prague-based Institute for Politics and Society in cooperation with the Israeli Embassy and the Czech-Israeli Chamber of Commerce.

"You are stepping over the blood of more than 13,000 children murdered in Gaza," the protestors, including women of all ages, shouted to people entering the building to attend the forum.

The presence of protestors attracted ugly responses from people, including one person shouting rape threats to the women protestors, and some took out cameras to film them in what can be described as borderline harassment.

Israeli military action in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas strike has claimed at least 27,478 Palestinians lives and injured 66,835 others. The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

While the event was well attended by people from across the Czech political, social, and business spectrum, the presence of the protestors forced the Israeli ambassador to enter the building through a different gate.

Security personnel warned the protestors that legal action could be taken against them.

Speaking to Anadolu, protester Jana Ridvanova voiced disappointment at the conduct of the attendees of the event, calling it barbaric, inhumane behavior that must be condemned and has no place in modern, civilized society.