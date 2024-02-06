White House voices deep regret after strike claim sparks row with Iraq

U.S. National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby listens during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The White House repeatedly voiced deep regret Tuesday after it prompted a diplomatic row with Iraq by claiming it notified Baghdad in advance of strikes on Iranian proxy groups last week.

"I deeply apologize for the error, and I regret any confusion that it caused. It was based on information we had, or that was provided to me, in those early hours after the strikes. Turns out that information was incorrect, and I certainly regret the error," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, who ignited the firestorm Friday, told reporters.

"There was no ill intent behind it, no deliberate intent to deceive or to be wrong. I take those responsibilities very, very seriously. And I deeply regret the mistake that I made," he added.

Kirby said Friday that the U.S. had informed the Iraqi government "prior to the strikes occurring," comments that drew a stern backlash from Iraq, which denied any kind of coordination with Washington, and protested the strikes on its territory as a violation of its sovereignty.

"This blatant aggression led to the death of 16 people, including civilians, in addition to 25 wounded, and also caused losses and damage to residential buildings and property," said Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi.

More than 85 targets were struck in Iraq and Syria on Friday, including command, control and intelligence centers, munition and logistics supplies and rocket, drone and missile sites, according to American officials.

The strikes against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias came after a proxy group carried out a drone strike on a military installation in northeastern Jordan that killed 3 U.S. troops.

The Pentagon said Monday that Friday's strikes likely resulted in casualties among Iranian proxy groups. A formal assessment has yet to be made public.