84% OF GAZAS HEALTH FACILITIES IMPACTED BY ISRAELI ATTACKS: UN AGENCY

Israeli attacks have affected 84% of health facilities in the besieged Gaza Strip, the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.

''Due to continued bombardment and access restrictions, only 4 out of 22 UNRWA health facilities are still operational,'' the UN agency added in a statement on X.

The refugee agency attached images showing the damage incurred by the Sheikh Radwan Health Center in Israeli attacks in northern Gaza.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 27,585 Palestinians and injuring 66,978 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.



















