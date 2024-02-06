Biden says Hamas' response to Gaza truce framework 'a little over the top'

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Hamas's response to a proposed Gaza truce framework "seems to be a little over the top."

"There's been some movement. There's been a response from the opposition," Biden said at the White House, clarifying that he was referring to Hamas. "But it seems to be a little over the top. We're not sure where it is. There's continuing negotiation right now."

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani just minutes earlier described Hamas' response as "positive."

"The Hamas response contains notes, but is generally positive," Al Thani said while hosting Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha.

Blinken is currently on a regional tour as he seeks to build momentum on an agreement to release hostages that remain in Hamas captivity in exchange for a temporary pause in the war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Jan. 28, a meeting was held in Paris with the participation of Israel, the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to discuss a three-stage deal involving a hostage swap and a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, according to Palestinian and American sources.

Israel estimates there are approximately 136 Israeli hostages in Gaza while it holds at least 8,800 Palestinians in its prisons, according to sources from both sides, although there is no confirmation on the final number from either party.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, said last week that the Palestinian group received the proposal. He also said Hamas got an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss the agreement, without specifying the date of the visit to the Egyptian capital.