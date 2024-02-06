Zelenskyy, IAEA chief discuss security situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday discussed the security situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the biggest in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, with head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in the capital Kyiv.

"The parties discussed the current security situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the risks posed by its occupation by Russian troops," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

Zelenskyy said the only way to prevent a nuclear accident at the plant is "its full demilitarization, de-occupation and restoration of control over the plant by Ukraine."

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been under Russian control since March 2022, soon after the start of the Ukraine war. Since then, fears of a nuclear catastrophe persist as both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling near the plant.

"Important exchange with President Zelensky just before heading to the front line and ZNPP. The IAEA continues its work to prevent a nuclear accident in Ukraine. Thank you, President Zelenskyy for your indispensable support in these efforts," Grossi said on X.

Earlier in the day, Grossi held talks with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, as well as Oleh Korikov, the acting head of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, and Petro Kotin, the head of the Ukrainian national nuclear energy provider Energoatom.

According to the IAEA, Grossi is travelling to Zaporizhzhia "to discuss and assess important issues and recent developments related to the still fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site, including the reduced number of staff working at this major facility."

It will be the fourth time Grossi crosses the frontline of the war to visit the ZNPP, whose six reactors have all been in shutdown for nearly 18 months and produce no electricity, but still hold large amounts of nuclear fuel that must be kept safe, including adequately cooled, and secure, the agency said.