New Zealand announces additional $5M humanitarian support for Palestine

New Zealand, which has joined the U.S. and UK in suspending funding to the UN's aid agency for Palestinians, on Friday announced a further $5 million worth of humanitarian support for Palestine to "respond to the extreme humanitarian need" in Gaza and the West Bank.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters in a statement said the additional assistance will be provided through the World Food Program and UNICEF.

"The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," Peters said. "That is why New Zealand has contributed $15 million in humanitarian assistance since the start of the conflict in October 2023." The amount is separate from Auckland's $1 million annual contribution to UNRWA.

"With 2.2 million people on the brink of famine in Gaza, the work of World Food Program is more important than ever," said Peters. "We call on Israel to do more to facilitate faster entry of aid into Gaza by streamlining its inspection processes, opening more border crossings for aid delivery and helping ensure safe passage for those delivering this vital assistance."

Referring to Israeli recent allegations that some of UNRWA's staff were involved in the cross-border attack on Israel by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, Peters said they are continuing to work with the UN and other donors around the investigation.

"We recognize the key role of UNRWA in the Gaza and West Bank humanitarian response, so it is important that this investigation is progressed rapidly and comprehensively, and the next steps are identified quickly," he said.

More than a dozen countries have suspended funding for UNRWA, which was established in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon earlier this week said his government will not make further payments to UNRWA until his foreign minister is satisfied over the accusations against some of its staffers.















