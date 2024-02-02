Top EU diplomat says bloc divided over Gaza

The EU's foreign policy chief said Friday there are different positions among member states on Gaza, adding that he thinks the bloc has to continue debating its position in this regard.

"The war in Ukraine and the war in Gaza are being perceived in different manners around the world," Josep Borrell told at a news conference in Brussels in response to a question regarding "double standard" criticism against the EU over its position on the war in Ukraine and Israeli attacks in Gaza.

He said that it is not the first time he received criticism towards the EU on the bloc's stance on Gaza, adding this is a "permanent issue."

"The European Union has not a unified position. We have a minimum common position which is humanitarian pauses and humanitarian support and release of hostages," noted Borrell.

Touching on the different views among the member states on the situation in Gaza, he recalled the cease-fire voting at the UN in which some EU countries voted in favor while some others voted against and abstained.

"My role is to try to put together different approaches," he added.

Saying that they are doing their "best" to alleviate the human suffering in Gaza, Borrell stated that he thinks the EU has to continue debating its position.

"On the next European Union Council (meeting), I'm sure it will be a deeper debate about that and they will transmit to the heads of state and government this perception and it's good to have these kinds of meetings," he said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

The onslaught has killed more than 27,000 people, mostly women and children, displaced 85% of the blockaded enclave's population, and created conditions for famine. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the initial Hamas attack.

- 'Significant milestones'

In his opening remarks at the 24th EU-ASEAN Ministerial Forum in Brussels on early Friday, the EU foreign policy chief hailed the "significant milestone" in relations between Europe and Southeast Asia.

"Everybody knows how important, how crucial is your region, for our prosperity and security," he said.

Borrell said that the EU and ASEAN are leaders in championing multilateralism and defending international law, adding: "As Europe …, we are certainly looking forward to deepening our partnership even further."

For his part, Enrique Manalo, secretary for foreign affairs of the Philippines, said that the two major regional organizations play a "critical role in promoting and advancing universal values."

Expressing pleasure over the EU-hosted meeting, Manalo said he looks forward to productive discussions during the forum.