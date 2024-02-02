Hafize Gaye Erkan, the head of the Turkish Central Bank, resigns

Hafize Gaye Erkan, Türkiye's Central Bank's inaugural female governor, announced her resignation on Friday, attributing the fruition of economic policies. Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek affirmed the commitment to persist with these policies.

In a statement shared on X, Erkan proudly detailed her tenure since June 8, 2023, citing the bolstering of Türkiye's reserves and positive economic indicators as a testament to her successful leadership. She expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his unwavering support.

Simultaneously, Finance Minister Şimşek characterized Erkan's decision as a personal one, taken at her discretion. He affirmed that the policies initiated under President Erdoğan would persist under the guidance of the incoming governor.

"I acknowledge her decision and extend gratitude for her service to our nation," Şimşek stated. He emphasized Türkiye's commitment to advancing toward its price stability objectives through robust cooperation and coordination within the economic team.