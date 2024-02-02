Fatih Karahan appointed as Turkish Central Bank governor

The presidential appointment decree signed by President Erdoğan has been officially published in the Official Gazette, announcing Fatih Karahan as the new Governor of the Central Bank.

Who is Dr. Fatih Karahan?

Born in Eskişehir in 1982, Fatih Karahan graduated from Boğaziçi University with degrees in Mathematics and Industrial Engineering in 2006. In 2012, he completed his master's and doctoral studies in Economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Starting his professional career in 2012 as an economist at the New York Federal Reserve Bank, Karahan served as the Head of Labor and Product Market Studies and a monetary policy advisor at the institution until 2022. He also held part-time teaching positions at Columbia University and New York University. In 2022, he began working as a senior economist at Amazon, and in November 2022, he was appointed Chief Economist at Amazon. On July 28, 2023, Karahan was appointed Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.