Turkish space traveler does last scientific experiment on International Space Station

Türkiye's first space traveler Alper Gezeravcı on Friday did the last of his 13 experiments from his two-week stay on board the International Space Station.

The Metabolom experiment, with Ankara University biochemist Emel Emregul as project manager, seeks to explore the negative effects of space conditions on human health.

To curb these effects, it examined the physiological and biochemical changes in gene expression and metabolism of astronauts taking part in space missions.

It is also aimed to provide useful data for further research for experts who will work on topics in Türkiye's space research such as gravitational physiology and aviation and space medicine.

This data is thought to be useful in developing new treatments and preventive measures for diseases around the world.

Col. Gezeravcı, a Turkish Air Force fighter pilot and part of the Axiom-3 Mission crew, was launched on Jan. 18 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket of private space company SpaceX, and docked with the International Space Station on Jan. 19.

The crew was responsible for carrying out over 30 scientific experiments.

The crew is expected to leave the station on Saturday at 6 am ET (1100GMT), with the journey back to Earth set to take 12 hours.