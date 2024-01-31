TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT TO RECEIVE NIGER’S PREMIER IN ANKARA

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet Niger's prime minister in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral relations, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

At the invitation of the Turkish president, Niger's Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who is also the country's finance minister, will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Jan. 31-Feb 3, the directorate said on X.

"During the talks to be held in Ankara on Thursday, February 1st, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Niger will be reviewed in various dimensions and the steps that can be taken to improve cooperation will be discussed," it said.

The two sides will also exchange views on current regional and global issues, the directorate added.