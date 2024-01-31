US says it destroyed Houthi surface-to-air missile in Yemen

The US said Wednesday it destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile which it perceived as "imminent threat."

"Jan. 31 at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), USCENTCOM forces struck and destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile prepared to launch. U.S. forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that it presented an imminent threat to U.S. aircraft," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.

Pentagon spokesperson Lieut. Col. Bryon McGarry said more than 20 nations have committed to participate in the mission.

"This reflects the common international interest in the free flow of commerce through the region's international waterways.

"It is longstanding DoD policy that we respect each sovereign nation's right to characterize their participation as they see fit and not get ahead of any national announcements," McGarry said in a statement.

He added that the following nations have publicly acknowledged their participation in Prosperity Guardian: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the UK.