Israeli army storms Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army on Wednesday stormed the courtyard of Al-Amal Hospital affiliated with the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip following a 10-day siege.

"Occupation forces are currently raiding Al-Amal Hospital square (and are) stationed in front of the external gate of the reception and emergency department and firing heavily," the Red Crescent said on X.

"Despite ongoing bombardment and gunfire, the medical teams at PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis persist in treating the wounded and patients," it added.

"Today, the hospital received seven martyrs, including a PRCS employee, and attended to nine injuries. The siege and targeting have endured for the tenth consecutive day."

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 26,900 Palestinians and injuring 65,949 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.