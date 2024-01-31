10 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting, military says

Another 10 Israeli soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the military said on Wednesday.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,293 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27.

According to military figures, at least 560 soldiers have been killed and 2,807 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Palestinian enclave following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 26,900 people and injuring 65,949 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.