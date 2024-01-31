UN agency for Palestinians is 'backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday voiced support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA amid the agency's funding crisis, which was sparked by allegations that some of its employees in Gaza took part in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack on Israel.

"UNRWA is the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza. I appeal to all member states to guarantee the continuity of UNRWA's life-saving work," Guterres said at the opening of the 2024 session of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

Guterres said the UN "immediately" acted after receiving the "very serious allegations" against UNRWA staff members.

"I was personally horrified by these accusations. Yesterday, I met with donors to listen to their concerns and to outline the steps we are taking to address them," he added.

The agency said it terminated contracts with several employees following Israeli allegations that some of its staffers were involved in the Oct. 7 attack.

At least 12 countries-including the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Finland, and Japan-have suspended funding for the agency which was established in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

"I underscored the importance of keeping UNRWA's vital work going to meet the dire needs of civilians in Gaza, and to ensure its continuity of services to Palestine refugees in the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria," Guterres said.