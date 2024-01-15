Russian president, Indian premier wish each other success in upcoming elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished each other success in upcoming elections in their countries, the Kremlin said.

In a phone call, Putin and Modi expressed interest in "further enhancing mutually beneficial bilateral ties and wished each other success in the upcoming elections - presidential in Russia and parliamentary in India," said a statement by the Kremlin.

It said that the two also discussed current issues regarding the development of bilateral relations and noted the achievements observed in "trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, and cooperation in the Russian Far East."

The statement further said that the two leaders emphasized their readiness to closely coordinate across the agenda of BRICS, as Russia assumed the economic bloc's chairmanship for 2024.

"According to Narendra Modi, India intends to contribute in every possible way to the implementation of the goals and objectives of the Russian chairmanship," the statement said, adding that a number of issues were also discussed, including the situation around Ukraine.

Russia will hold presidential election on March 15-17 in which Putin will seek re-election, a move that could win him an unprecedented fifth term in office.

General elections in India are expected to be held around spring.

In a brief statement on X, Modi said he had a "good conversation" with Putin.

"We discussed various positive developments in our special and privileged strategic partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives," he said.

Modi said he also had a "useful exchange of views" on various regional and global issues, including Russia's presidency of the BRICS.