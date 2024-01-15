Discover the intriguing backstory behind Tel Aviv, the epicenter of Zionism's founding

In 1909, 66 Jewish families gathered in Jaffa, Palestine, aiming to establish a Jewish city in the holy land. Led by architect Akiva Arye Weiss, the city's plan was determined through a lottery using sea shells. Originally named Ahuzat Bayit, it was later changed to Tel Aviv, meaning Spring Hill. Over the years, Tel Aviv experienced rapid growth, reaching a population of around 60,000 by 1914. On May 14, 1948, Tel Aviv was declared the capital of Zionism.