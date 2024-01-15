 Contact Us

Discover the intriguing backstory behind Tel Aviv, the epicenter of Zionism's founding

In 1909, 66 Jewish families gathered in Jaffa, Palestine, aiming to establish a Jewish city in the holy land. Led by architect Akiva Arye Weiss, the city's plan was determined through a lottery using sea shells. Originally named Ahuzat Bayit, it was later changed to Tel Aviv, meaning Spring Hill. Over the years, Tel Aviv experienced rapid growth, reaching a population of around 60,000 by 1914. On May 14, 1948, Tel Aviv was declared the capital of Zionism.

Published 15.01.2024 17:46
The area now known as Tel Aviv was an empty piece of land under the jurisdiction of Jaffa before 1909. Zionists, who historically attributed significance to the city of Jaffa, systematically and intentionally filled the city with a central focus on Jaffa until 1948.
