Colonialism: The cruel face of Europe

The colonial activities that commenced in the fifteenth century witnessed Europeans infringing upon the fundamental right of millions to live in humane conditions. The indigenous populations of Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Australia endured severe devastation. Over centuries, the wealth of these continents was siphoned off to Europe. The Aborigines, a tribe in Australia known for their lack of internal conflict, tragically found themselves obliterated from the pages of history through brutal assaults carried out by the British.