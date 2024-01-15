 Contact Us

Colonialism: The cruel face of Europe

The colonial activities that commenced in the fifteenth century witnessed Europeans infringing upon the fundamental right of millions to live in humane conditions. The indigenous populations of Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Australia endured severe devastation. Over centuries, the wealth of these continents was siphoned off to Europe. The Aborigines, a tribe in Australia known for their lack of internal conflict, tragically found themselves obliterated from the pages of history through brutal assaults carried out by the British.

Published 15.01.2024
Throughout history, power has pushed first people, and then through people, societies to do bad, cruel and unworthy things. When it was all over and the ''White Man'' withdrew, what remained behind were destroyed cultures, massacred nations, and pages of bloody history that could no longer be forgotten.
