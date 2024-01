What was the origin of Zionism, and how did Jews migrate to Palestine?

Zionism, initiated by Theodor Herzl in 1896, sought to establish a Jewish state in Palestine, viewing it as a promised historical homeland. The Balfour Declaration in 1917 supported this, leading to mass Jewish migration and the displacement of Palestinians in 1948. The Arab-Israeli Wars followed, resulting in territorial occupations.

A News / World Published 15.01.2024 19:06 Share This Album





Subscribe