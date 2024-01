What is the most optimal way to fruitfully spend the Holy Three Months?

The long-awaited and sacred Three Months have finally arrived, bringing with them an abundance of mercy and blessings. As followers of Islam, we must devote ourselves to prayers, fasting, charity, almsgiving, and other voluntary acts of worship during this special time which covers the months of Rajab, Sha'ban, and Ramadan. So, how can we spend the Three Months in the best possible way?