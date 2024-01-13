 Contact Us
News World US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration

US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration

According to Kerry's office, the U.S. climate envoy will be departing the administration in the near future and intends to assist with President Joe Biden's election campaign.

Reuters WORLD
Published January 13,2024
Subscribe
US CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY TO LEAVE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will leave the administration later this and plans to help President Joe Biden's election campaign, Kerry's office said on Saturday.

Kerry, a U.S former secretary of state, informed his staff earlier on Saturday after speaking with Biden earlier this week, a spokesman for Kerry told Reuters.

Axios first reported on Saturday that Kerry, 80, will leave the administration later this winter, and plans to help Biden's campaign.

Kerry was instrumental is helping to broker the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the UAE Consensus that calls for the transition away from fossil fuels reached in December at COP28 in Dubai.