DORTMUNDS SANCHO FEELS BACK AT HOME AFTER HELPING INSPIRE 3-0 WIN

News Sports Dortmund's Sancho feels back at home after helping inspire 3-0 win

Dortmund's Sancho feels back at home after helping inspire 3-0 win

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund's new loan signing, was beaming with joy as he assisted in a goal during his comeback in the 3-0 victory against Darmstadt on Saturday. The 23-year-old English winger has reunited with his former club until June, following his departure from Manchester United where he faced criticism for his punctuality.

DPA SPORTS Published January 14,2024 Subscribe

Borussia Dortmund's new loan signing Jadon Sancho was all smiles after setting up a goal on his return in the 3-0 win at Darmstadt on Saturday.



The England winger, 23, has returned to former club Dortmund until June after being ostracized at Manchester United, partly for his timekeeping.



He laid on an assist for Marco Reus to make it 2-0 and kill the game against the Bundesliga's bottom side.



"Ever since I came back, it felt like home and I'm just happy to be back on the pitch again," he told reporters.



"I just feel like it was meant to be you know, me coming back and seeing Marco again. He is a great friend of mine and I just appreciate him. I'm just happy to set up his goal today."



Asked about his aims with fifth-placed Dortmund, he added: "Just to be happy again, just to be back on the pitch, just try help the team, getting them back in the top three and obviously qualify for the Champions League next year.



"Ive got personal goals which I'm not going to say for now."



Sancho has not played for England since being an outcast at United but the Euros take place in Germany in June, with Gareth Southgate's side one of the favourites.



Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said accusations of Sancho being unprofessional at United were unwarranted.



"Jadon doesn't have a discipline problem, I don't know who always says that," Watzke told Sky ahead of the Bundesliga match.



"Jadon only has one problem, he's late from time to time. He only has one watch, just like everybody. He's a very nice lad, every now and then he's tardy. But you have to deal with that."



Sancho started on the bench in Darmstadt as he is not fully fit.



"The ball is still his friend, but he hasn't played for a long time and we know that," said Watzke.









