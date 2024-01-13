News World UN concerned about impact of regional tensions on Yemen peace efforts

On Saturday, the United Nations expressed worry over regional tensions involving Yemen that may hinder efforts to resolve an ongoing civil war. This week, the United States and its allies conducted a number of strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels in response to their repeated attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The United Nations on Saturday voiced concern that regional tensions involving Yemen could adversely affect efforts to end a years-long civil war in the country.



The United States and its allies this week launched a series of strikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels after they had repeatedly attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea.



UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said he had noted "with serious concern the increasingly precarious regional context, and its adverse impact on peace efforts in Yemen."



He stressed "the need to protect Yemeni civilians, and to safeguard the progress of peace efforts in Yemen" made in recent months.



Calling for de-escalation, Grundberg urged all involved to "prioritize diplomatic channels over military options."



Earlier on Saturday, the US army said it had struck a Houthi radar facility in Yemen.



In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have claimed a string of attacks on ships in the Red Sea - one of the most important shipping routes for world trade, against the backdrop of the ongoing Gaza war.



Yemen has been locked in a devastating conflict between the Saudi-backed government and the Houthis since late 2014.



In March last year, Saudi Arabia and its regional rival Iran agreed in a China-brokered deal to restore their ties after a rupture of seven years, a step that raised hopes for an end to years of bloodshed in impoverished Yemen.











