Netanyahu on genocide case at ICJ: No one will stop us in Gaza Strip

Israel will not be deterred by the International Court of Justice from pursuing its Gaza war until total victory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, after South Africa lodged a lawsuit alleging genocide against the Palestinians.



"No one will stop us -- not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else. It is possible and necessary to continue until victory and we will do it," Netanyahu told a televised press conference as the war in Gaza moves into its 100th day on Sunday.

Israel says still unclear if will take over Gaza-Egypt border zone

Netanyahu said that a decision had yet to be made about a potential military takeover of the "Philadelphi Corridor" along the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt.

Telling reporters that sealing off the zone to isolate Hamas was an aim of the Gaza war, Netanyahu said "there are a number of options," including moving forces into Philadelphi. "We have looked into these and have yet to make a decision," he said.









