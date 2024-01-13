China: 'Reunification' with Taiwan still 'inevitable' despite vote result

China on Saturday affirmed that its reunification with Taiwan was "inevitable", despite the election of independence-leaning Lai Ching-te in a vote on the self-ruled island.



The vote "will not impede the inevitable trend of China's reunification", Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said in a statement carried by state news agency Xinhua.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the results showed the Democratic Progressive Party cannot represent mainstream public opinion on the island.









