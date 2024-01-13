China: 'Reunification' with Taiwan still 'inevitable' despite vote result

 Contact Us
China reiterated its stance on the inevitability of reunification with Taiwan, in response to the election of independence-leaning Lai Ching-te on Saturday. Chen Binhua -- the spokesman for Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office -- said that the outcome of the vote will not hinder the unpreventable course towards reunification.

Published January 13,2024
China on Saturday affirmed that its reunification with Taiwan was "inevitable", despite the election of independence-leaning Lai Ching-te in a vote on the self-ruled island.

The vote "will not impede the inevitable trend of China's reunification", Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said in a statement carried by state news agency Xinhua.

"Taiwan election result won't change trend of cross-strait relations"

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the victory of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te in an island-wide election would not change the basic landscape of cross-strait relations.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the results showed the Democratic Progressive Party cannot represent mainstream public opinion on the island.